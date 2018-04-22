Uganda: Miss Uganda Returns

After a one-year hiatus, Miss Uganda is back and the grand finale will take place on August 10 at Sheraton Kampala hotel.

Brenda Nanyonjo, the CEO of the Miss Uganda pageant, revealed this at a press conference held at Sheraton on Monday to unveil this year's plans and to introduce NBS TV, Talent Africa and Sheraton as partners.

Last year, the pageant was not held; so, Leah Kagasa (Miss Uganda 2016) continued her reign. Kevin Zziwa the managing director for Kezzi Entertainment Limited, the franchise holders for Miss Uganda, clarified during the press briefing that the break was taken to re-strategize.

"The break was important for us to re-strategize, build new partnerships and to see the vision for the next years," said Zziwa.

He said the original plan was to handle the pageant for 10 years but with the new strategy, they are going for 20 years.

Nanyonjo emphasized the long-term plans, saying Miss Uganda is more than just a beauty pageant.

"We have held the franchise for the longest (since 2011) because we did not see it as a mere pageant when we took it on. We saw it as a platform to transform lives," she said.

The Miss Uganda Foundation has since put together projects in the line of fighting early child marriages/pregnancy and empowering youths to start self-employment projects, among others.

Talent Africa will be in charge of the production, while NBS TV will be media partners and will showcase all the activities through their various programmes.

Sheraton Kampala will be the finale venue and accommodation partner.