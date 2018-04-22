Nigeria: 4 Boko Haram Commanders, Families Surrender

Maiduguri — Four Boko Haram terrorists yesterday surrendered to troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole, operating around Kumshe and have been handed over to the headquarters of the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

The terrorists, who claimed to be from the Abubakar Shekau faction, include three men, one woman and three children.

A statement signed by Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director Public Relations of the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, added that two of the men were Boko Haram amirs (commanders), while the third man was a Boko Haram medic, who provided medical care to wounded insurgents.

Nwachukwu said the only woman was wife to one of the amirs while the two girls and a boy are children of the surrendered terrorists.

The statement quoted the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas, as saying that foot soldiers of the Boko Haram group have been deceived and fooled by their leaders for too long, making them believe that they will be killed by the military, if they surrender to troops.

He urged all insurgents willing to surrender to do so, assuring that they will not be killed, rather, they will be de-radicalized and rehabilitated.

The Theatre Commander disclosed that as part of Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities earmarked for the celebration of the Nigerian Army Day for 2018 (NADCEL), Operation Last Hold would be conducted in the North-east theatre of operation during which Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) will be encouraged to relocate to their communities to resume farming activities.

He added that the Nigerian Army will provide security to the locals in their farming areas and also assist them in their farming projects.

Nicholas said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai will flag off the project and encourage the IDPs to return to their farm lands.

He called on well-meaning Nigerians to support the initiative by providing farming implements and seedlings. He also pleaded with the Borno State government to sensitize and mobilise locals on the initiative