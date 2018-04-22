Kenya: Kipchoge, Keitany Could Be Sh30m Richer At the End of Today's London Marathon

On Sunday morning at 11am, Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge will return to the streets of London for the third time eyeing a hat trick of London Marathon wins that can earn him a cool Sh30.5 million at the end of the race.

This year's edition of London Marathon will present a very different challenge for the elite athletes as they face the highest temperatures in the races history.

However, with London Marathon, being one of the most prestigious marathons in the world, provides every reason for elite athletes to give it their all.

London Marathon is among the World Major Marathons that offers mouthwatering prizes and that's why it has always attracted the best, this year's edition being no exception.

Kipchoge, who has only lost in one marathon in all the nine he has competed in so far, will face stiff competition from Britain's 5,000 and 10,000 meters Olympic champion Mo Farah who switched from the track to the road.

TOP CONTENDERS

Also in contention will be the defending champion Daniel Wanjiru as well as the second fastest man in history of marathon Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia.

Should he win, Kipchoge stands a chance to walk away with tones of cash. The same case applies to women defending champion, Mary Keitany.

According to the prize money on table offered by the organizers, Kipchoge and Keitany, or any other athletes, who wins the 42km race will each receive $55,000 (Sh5.5 million).

And it doesn't end there, if they break the world record in each category, they will earn an additional $125,000 dollars (Sh12.5 million).

The current world record for men stands at 2 hours 2 mins and 57 seconds that was set by Dennis Kimetto in Berlin Marathon 2014.

COURSE RECORD

Two years ago, when Kipchoge made his debut in the London Marathon, he missed the world record by 8 seconds clocking a winning time of 2:03.05 his personal best that also stands as the course record.

Kipchoge will get an additional bonus of $25,000 dollar (Sh2.5 million) if he breaks his on personal best.

Just like Kipchoge, Keitany will get the sum assured of $125,000 as well if she erases her world record of 2:17.01, which she set last year to win the London Marathon. Her time is the course record which if she breaks it will earn her another $25,000.

Besides that, just like any athlete in the picture, they each stand to earn a further $100,000 (Sh 10 million) for running a sub 2:05 (men) and a sub 2:18 (women).

The men's race starts at 11am Kenyan time, 45 after the women set off.

Star attraction - Men's Marathon

1. Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya)

2. Kenenisa Bekele (Ethiopia)

3. Daniel Wanjiru (Kenya)

4. Bedan Karoki (Kenya)

5. Guye Adola (Ethiopia)

6. Mo Farah (Britain)

Star attraction - Women's Marathon

1. Mary Keitany (Kenya)

2. Tirunesh Dibaba (Ethiopia)

3. Vivian Cheruiyot (Kenya)

4. Mare Dibaba (Ethiopia)

5. Gladys Cherono (Kenya)

6. Tracy Barlow (Britain)