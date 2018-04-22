21 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: What Kenyans Had Say About DP Ruto's Chicken Stunt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
Deputy President William Ruto at Kamagut Chicken Auction in Kambi Kuku.
By Chad Kitundu

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday excited Kenyans on social media after he shared pictures of himself chasing chickens at an auction.

The self-styled 'hustler' shared a post of himself at the auction were he encouraged local farmers to consider modern methods of farming to boost their yield.

Ruto had graced the Kamagut Chicken Auction at Kambi Kuku along the busy Eldoret-Malaba Highway in Uasin Gishu County as the chief guest.

The DP said he decided to launch the auction, in the area where he earned the nickname 'hustler', to boost poultry businesses by youth and women's groups.

The activity, which raised Sh6million, brought together small-scale poultry farmers from Jua Kali, Turbo and their environs, with a total of 5,000 chickens sold at Sh1,200 each.

Ruto told the business people that the county government will help poultry farmers to form cooperative societies so as to eliminate middlemen.

Also present at the event were Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Kurkomen, Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago, Energy CS Charles Keter and MP Oscar Sudi.

This is what Kenyans had to say on social media:

Kenya

Kipchoge, Keitany Could Be Sh30m Richer At the End of Today's London Marathon

On Sunday morning at 11am, Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge will return to the streets of London for the third time… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.