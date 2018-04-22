Kenya: What Kenyans Had Say About DP Ruto's Chicken Stunt

Photo: Nairobi News

Deputy President William Ruto at Kamagut Chicken Auction in Kambi Kuku.

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday excited Kenyans on social media after he shared pictures of himself chasing chickens at an auction.

The self-styled 'hustler' shared a post of himself at the auction were he encouraged local farmers to consider modern methods of farming to boost their yield.

Ruto had graced the Kamagut Chicken Auction at Kambi Kuku along the busy Eldoret-Malaba Highway in Uasin Gishu County as the chief guest.

The DP said he decided to launch the auction, in the area where he earned the nickname 'hustler', to boost poultry businesses by youth and women's groups.

The activity, which raised Sh6million, brought together small-scale poultry farmers from Jua Kali, Turbo and their environs, with a total of 5,000 chickens sold at Sh1,200 each.

Ruto told the business people that the county government will help poultry farmers to form cooperative societies so as to eliminate middlemen.

Also present at the event were Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Kurkomen, Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago, Energy CS Charles Keter and MP Oscar Sudi.

This is what Kenyans had to say on social media: