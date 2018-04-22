Kenya: Aboud Omar Speaks Out, Accuses Bulgarian Club of Frustrating Him

Kenya international Aboud Omar, who was fired this week by Slavia Sofia, has finally opened up on his fallout with the Bulgarian club.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, the Harambee Stars left back pleaded his innocence against all allegations levelled against him by club President Vensislav Stefanov.

The 26-year-old instead hit back at Stefanov, accusing him of peddling lies, refusing to treat injuries he sustained on club duty, and banishing him to train with the junior team when contract negotiations broke down in February.

"All these problems started three months ago after I got an injury when playing for my club," Omar said.

"I was in great pain but the club insisted I was okay and that I should play. They injected me with pain killers. I tried to play on but the pain was unbearable. The president then accused me of refusing to play because my contract was running out. He claimed I was saving myself for a potential move.

"Later, the coach came to the dressing room and in front of the whole team, accused me of being gay and soft. He said he will not field me again because I was not man enough. He also instructed that I train with the U-19 team.

"The club deducts 150 Euros (about Sh18,000) each month for my medical insurance and I do not know why they refused to treat me," he said.

The player also denied accusations of using foul language and insulting his teammates.

"The language I speak here is what I learnt from my teammates. What they speak is what I speak. I have never been to a language class here. I have never insulted anyone. I don't do that," he said.

Omar who played for Bandari and Tusker before moving to Europe, added that he's keen to leave behind this unfortunate experience after what he describes as two and a half successful years at the club.

"In February, they took away my car and delayed my salary. I'm not the first foreigner to be handled this way. I have offers from other clubs and my manager is trying hard to get me a new club. I'm still in Bulgaria because if I come to Kenya, I will get challenges travelling back because of my Visa. I am strong. I will overcome this," the player said.