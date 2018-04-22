Nigeria: 3 Soldiers, 2 Civilians Die As Army Kill 3 Boko Haram Members

Three soldiers‎ and two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force yesterday lost their lives when the Nigerian Army troops of 25 Task Force Brigade on operation LAFIYA DOLE battled with some Boko Haram members.

The Army said it neutralized three members of the group during the battle..

The Boko Haram terrorists had launched an attack on the troops.

In statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu he added that ‎the troops recovered weapons like a ‎rocket propelled Gun parts, fully loaded FN rifle magazine of 7.62mm NATO round belt among other weapons.