22 April 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Tuku, Mukanya and Sulu Join Forces

Music veteran Thomas Mapfumo will tomorrow get into the studio to record two separate collabo tracks, one with veteran Oliver Mtukudzi and the other with dendera artiste Sulumani Chimbetu.

The two tracks are likely to change the current face of the Zimbabwean music scene as they are a combination of gurus in three popular genres, Mukanya's Chimurenga, Tuku's Katekwe style and Sulu's Dendera.

Mapfumo's spokesperson, Blessing Vava, who confirmed the development, said the three artistes would spend the better part of the day at Tuku's studio at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton.

For Sulu, this is a dream come true after a failed attempt at recording a duet with Mukanya a few years ago.

While it is not clear what went wrong back then, Sulu ended up releasing the song Mugomo without Mukanya's input.

The two veterans, Mukanya and Tuku, had always had plans to do a duet, and reportedly once wrote the song, but it was never recorded, and tomorrow is likely to see the final realisation of this longstanding plan.

Since his return, Mukanya has been on a tight schedule holding meetings with old-time friends and family ahead of the April 28 show.

Tomorrow he is also expected to meet with the Sport, Arts and Culture minister Kazembe Kazembe.

