Zimbabwe: Kim Jayde - Zim's Ever Proud Damsel

Not only does South Africa-based Zimbabwean model Kim Jayde have striking looks and a majestic voice -- she also has an extraordinary sense of belonging regarding her roots.

Just a simple scan over the beauty's different social media platforms will make any patriot fall totally in love with the Bulawayo-bred MTV Base award-winning television presenter.

This gem, unlike some who would do all humanly possible to cover their tracks and cut their connection with their motherland, Jayde proudly mentions it at every opportunity she gets.

"I love meeting my fellow Zimbabweans doing great things in this world!" she captioned an Instagram picture of her with musician Jah Prayzah last month.

She followed that with her favourite #ProudlyZimbabwean signature.

Born Kimberly Robinson, Jayde was the first Zimbabwean to join the Revlon South Africa campaign this year in an initiative to celebrate "feminine power, optimism, strength and sense of style", which is running under the theme Live Boldly.

It came as no surprise when she took home the Media Personality of the Year award at the South Africa Zimbabwe Achievers awards this year.

"A night I'll truly never forget. To be acknowledged by my fellow Zimbabweans means the world. I love what I do and it shows... " she posted on Facebook early this month.

Last week, she took time to celebrate Independence Day with fellow Zimbabweans albeit on the other side of Limpopo River.

"Celebrating my country's Independence," she shared with her 69 500 Instagram followers before later inviting them to a star-studded Uhuru party.

"It's time to celebrate in style at the official Zimbabwe Independence Day Party."

Jayde's showbiz clout on the continent is unquestionable, but mixing it with humility is a rare outcome, which is why many would definitely agree with Gumiguru Incorporated when they placed her among their list of 40 Under-30 Emerging Leaders of Zimbabwe.

Perhaps it's time for Zimbabwe to send back the love. "We love you Kim!"

Jayde was born in Harareand grew up in Bulawayo where she attended Dominican Convent Junior School before proceeding to Girls College for her high school education.

She later moved to South Africa for her university studies in 2009 and graduated in 2012 with an Honours Degree in Social Work and Psychology.

But with such a gorgeous appearance and a bubbly character, she was definitely destined for the small screen.