Nigeria: Ongacious to Showcase Nigeria's Rich Culture, Tourism

A new weekly family magazine TV show, ONGAcious, aimed at promoting Nigeria's culture, tourism and healthy living, has started showing on selected television channels across the country.

ONGAcious is sponsored by Onga, one of the brands of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, makers of Cowbell Milk, Loya Milk, Top Tea and others.

The educative programme premiered on Saturday, April 7, airs every weekend on selected TV stations in Nigeria including: TVC Lagos, African Magic Family (DSTv and GOtv), OSRC TV Akure, STV Jos, ABS Awka, NTA Kano, NTA Ilorin, NTA Kaduna, NTA Aba, NTA Port Harcourt, NTA Minna, Rima TV Sokoto and Nigbati Tv (StarTimes channel 137), with more channels expected to make the list.

Speaking at a media interactive session in Lagos, the Marketing Manager, Promasidor Nigeria, Mr. Abiodun Ayodeji said, " the company has chosen to sponsor ONGAcious because of its thrust aligns with the brand essence of Onga, which revolves on trust, family, responsibility and caring."

Ayodeji said that the show has a strong appeal to families and would offer Nigerian families a rare opportunity to jointly watch an educative, informative and entertaining programme for six months.

According to him, the show would expose the audience to the country's rich cultural diversity and tourist attractions, adding that the series would help to preserve Nigeria's cultural heritage, as it would reconnect viewers with their ancestral roots.

"We have a very rich culture, which many people do not appreciate. The show is saying, 'let us talk about Nigeria; let us celebrate our culture; let us talk about our local delicacies and their health benefits.' This is the only way the younger generation can appreciate the country's culture.

"Each episode exposes viewers to the history, traditions and culture of a specific city or town. Apart from the documentary, an individual who is grounded in the culture of the place takes the audience through its history in an engaging manner.

The show also shows the audience the array of local foods they can prepare and highlights the health benefits of such delicacies," he said.

The Brand Manager (Onga), Sophiat Bello added that the TV stations were selected from different parts of the country to reflect the national appeal of Onga brand. ONGAcious, according to her, is a pan-Nigerian programme for both young and old.