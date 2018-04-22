Nigeria: Delta State Has Over 40,000 Blind People

Asaba — Delta State has over 40,000 blind people, while 20,000, mostly women and children, are infected with cataract.

This revelation came to fore at the flag-off of free eye surgeries, at Umunede, Ika North East Local Council Area of Delta State, courtesy of O5 Initiative, the pet project of the state governor's wife, Dame Edith Okowa.

Aside the free surgeries, with eye-glasses and free drugs, the project also aims at making health care delivery readily available, as well as provides succour to vulnerable women and children.

Mrs. Okowa explained that she started the programme from her native Ika North East local council in line with the old adage that charity begins at home.

She reiterated her commitment to giving the best to people across the 25 council areas, calling on Nigerians, especially Deltans to undertake selfless service, by using their talents.

She said the programme is intended to meet yearnings of the less privileged, especially those in rural communities to enable them access free medication.

While lauding efforts of Restore Sight Africa Initiative (RSAI), Delta State Primary Health Development Agency (DSPHDA) and other donor agencies, she called for collaboration from all.