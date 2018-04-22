22 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Rivers Won't Allow Political Robbery in 2019, Says Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said citizens of the state will not allow any form of political robbery in 2019.

Speaking during the grand reception for Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa by the Anioma nation in Asaba, Wike said Rivers people would be very vigilant during 2019 general election.

He said the criminal actions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their accomplices will not work in Rivers State, as the APC Federal Government has not done any project for the people.

The governor said his political disposition changed, when he realised that APC leaders lack maturity and fairness.

He thanked Anioma people for their overwhelming endorsement of Governor Okowa for re-election. He said Okowa has no opposition because of his outstanding performance.

Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa said his election sent a message that Delta State is united.

He said the rest of Delta State considered equity and competence, instead of population, as shown in his emergence.

Deputy Senate President, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu said Okowa's emergence is a product of equity for Anioma people.

