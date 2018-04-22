Kenya: Eight Dead in Morning Accident On Mombasa Road

At least eight people died on Sunday morning in a grisly road accident involving a matatu and a truck on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

All the victims were travelling in a matatu which rammed into a truck near the Machakos turnoff.

The accident took place at about 3am at Kwa Muambi near Machakos turnoff. The accident resulted in a traffic snarl up on the busy highway.

Traffic Commandant Samuel Kimaru said the accident occurred when a matatu from Loitoktok hit a stationary lorry in what has been blamed on bad weather hampering visibility.

HEAVY RAINS

He added 10 people who suffered minor injuries were also taken to Machakos Level 5 Hospital, while the bodies of the dead were taken to the hospital's mortuary.

The Commander asked drivers to keep safe distances from those ahead of them to prevent such incidents, especially during the rainy reason as visibility is poor.

As a result of the accident, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet urged motorists to exercise extra caution on roads due to poor visibility occasioned by bad weather in most parts of the country.

"We are appealing to motorists to be extra cautious particularly during this period of heavy rains that is hampering visibility. Our drivers should be very cautious," the IG said.