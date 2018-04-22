22 April 2018

Nigeria: Cleric Urges Christians to Pray for Nation's Peace, Progress

A cleric, Rev. Maxwell Onyia, has admonished Christians to remain fervent in prayer for the peace and progress of Nigeria.

Onyia made this call during a homily he delivered at the Anglican Church of Ascension in Enugu on Sunday.

He said that prayer remained the key to the resolution of the country's numerous socio-economic, political and security challenges.

The cleric called on the Church to continue to pray that things would get better for the country in all ramifications.

"The Church should remain fervent in prayers for the healing of the land, our fatherland.

"Fervent and effective prayers will make our leaders to do what is right towards the development of the country.

"I urge everyone in this country to rise and seek for God's mercy and intervention in every ugly situation in the country," he said.

According to him, Nigerians must continue to have faith and keep trusting God for a better country.

"Let everyone continue to keep praying and doing the right things for the country to get better," he said.

