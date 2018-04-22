Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge Claims Third London Marathon Crown

Kenya's Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge produced a great masterpiece virtually from start to finish, winning his third London Marathon title in 2 hours, 04 minutes and 27 seconds on Sunday.

Kipchoge, 33, dropped off Ethiopian Tola Shura Kitata just after the 37km mark, before engaging the final gear to win his ninth career marathon.

Kipchoge, who won the 2016 London Marathon in a course record time and personal best of 2:03:05, was eying to break the World Record time of 2:02:57 but failed in his quest.

Kitata, who won the Rome and Frankfurt Marathons last year, finished second (2:05:00), with home athlete Mo Farah coming in third in 2:06:32.

Kipchoge, who won his maiden London Marathon race in 2015 in 2:04:42, got to earn the winners prize package of Sh 5.5 million and an additional Sh 10million for running sub 2:05:00.

Kipchoge completed yet another sweep for Kenya with track queen Vivian Cheruiyot having won the women's race minutes earlier in personal best 218:31.

Cheruiyot, the 2017 Frankfurt Marathon champion and 2011 World 10,000m and 5,000m champion, also pocketed Sh 5.5million but missed out on Sh 10million after she failed to run inside 2:18:00.

RESULTS

1. Eliud Kipchoge - 02:04:27

2. Tola Kitata - 02:05:00

3. Mo Farah - 02:06:32

4.AbelKirui - 02:07:07

5. Bedan Karoki - 02:08:34

6. KenenisaBekele - 02:08:53

7. Lawrence Cherono - 02:09:25

8. DanielWanjiru13 - 02:10:35