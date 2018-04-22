22 April 2018

Kenya: Police Ban Night Street Weddings in Mombasa

By Mohamed Ahmed

Police in Mombasa have banned night street weddings in the county citing security concerns.

Mombasa County Police Commander Johnston Ipara said all weddings must be conducted in social halls.

Speaking to journalists at the Central Police Station, Mr Ipara warned those who contravene the ban will be arrested."All weddings shall be conducted in social halls. The time for a wedding should be up to 11pm," said Mr Ipara.

The police chief said wedding permits would be issued by the office of the deputy county commissioner.

"Anyone who does not have the capacity to provide security will not be granted a permit," said Mr Ipara.

Police said criminal gangs, mostly young men, have been targeting women who attend night weddings for their jewellery and other valuables.

Mr Ipara said two gangs from Kibokoni in Old Town and another from Majengo have been identified and are being pursued.

