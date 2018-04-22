Kenya: Gor Mahia Fans Feared Dead in Accident

At least two Gor Mahia supporters are feared dead following a road accident around Mlolongo area along the Nairobi- Mombasa highway on Sunday.

The deceased were among dozens of fans travelling in a 32-seater minibus to the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County for the Kenyan Premier League clash against Thika United.

Eye witness reports suggest the deceased were riding on top of the bus christened 'Big Daddy'. The bus however does not have a carrier.

"I have been informed of two deaths which is very unfortunate," the club's chief executive Lordvick Aduda told Nation Sport on Sunday.

Several social media users have shared photos of the charred remains of the deceased.

Other injured supporters are reported to have been rushed to hospital for treatment.