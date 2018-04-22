Tanzania: After AliKiba's Wedding, His Sister Zabibu Is Next in Line

Dar es Salaam — Shortly after artist Ali Kiba married Amina Khalef in a colorful wedding that took place in Mombasa last week, it has emerged that the singer-songwriter's sister will also say 'I do' in the coming few months.

Ali KIba's younger sister, Zabibu Kiba, will wed former Simba Sports Club defender, Abdi Banda.

Banda, who features for South African based Baroka FC, celebrated his 23rd birthday yesterday, (Friday, April 20) and used that opportunity to confirm his plans of marrying Zabibu.

Banda's revelation comes hardly two days after Ali Kiba tied knots with Amina Khalef on Thursday in Mombasa, Kenya.

Speaking to The Citizen's sister newspaper, Mwanaspoti, Banda said he would marry Zabibu in August, this year.

"God willing, our wedding will be held in August, this year," he said.

Tanzania's professional footballer had stints at Coastal Union, African Sports and Simba SC before joining Baroka FC early this year for a three-year contract.