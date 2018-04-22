22 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: After AliKiba's Wedding, His Sister Zabibu Is Next in Line

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Doris Maliyaga

Dar es Salaam — Shortly after artist Ali Kiba married Amina Khalef in a colorful wedding that took place in Mombasa last week, it has emerged that the singer-songwriter's sister will also say 'I do' in the coming few months.

Ali KIba's younger sister, Zabibu Kiba, will wed former Simba Sports Club defender, Abdi Banda.

Banda, who features for South African based Baroka FC, celebrated his 23rd birthday yesterday, (Friday, April 20) and used that opportunity to confirm his plans of marrying Zabibu.

Banda's revelation comes hardly two days after Ali Kiba tied knots with Amina Khalef on Thursday in Mombasa, Kenya.

Speaking to The Citizen's sister newspaper, Mwanaspoti, Banda said he would marry Zabibu in August, this year.

"God willing, our wedding will be held in August, this year," he said.

Tanzania's professional footballer had stints at Coastal Union, African Sports and Simba SC before joining Baroka FC early this year for a three-year contract.

Tanzania

Tanzanian Socialite and Video Vixen Passes On After Short Illness

The Tanzanian showbiz industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of popular video queen and socialite,… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.