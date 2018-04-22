Rwanda: Some People Still Harbouring Genocide Tendencies - Rwandan Ambassador

Kyotera — The Rwandan ambassador to Uganda Maj. Gen Frank Mugambage has cautioned members of the Rwandan community in Uganda against sowing seeds of hatred among their children.

Speaking during the 24th genocide commemoration ceremony at Kasensero, Kyotera District on Saturday, Maj. Gen Mugambage said the 1994 Rwanda genocide was planned by violent extremists groups whose members are still harbouring same hatred to-date.

He said as a country, they are doing everything possible to ensure that what transpired during the genocide doesn't reoccur.

"If such people fail to reform, we shall not wait for them to cause more trouble, instead we are going to start looking for them in their hideouts," Maj Mugambage said.

While emphasising this year's theme "remember, unite and renew" the ambassador called upon all Rwandans to make it a culture to love and see each other as brethren regardless of their area of origin.

He applauded the Rwandan government for ensuring peace and tranquillity in country.

"During the genocide, western countries and the whole of the international community remained silent when our brothers and sisters where dying. This shows how they wanted the situation to persist, but God at the end redeemed us," he said

The 100 days of commemorating the genocide which began early this year climaxed with visiting of sites where Rwandans were buried in Uganda to pray for them.

Mr Thobani Muhamood, a Ugandan sharing an Asian origin and also Buganda Kingdom Minister for Investment contributed Shs10million towards the construction of the Genocide Museum at Ggolo, Mpigi District, another site where 4771 genocide victims were buried .

"The construction of the museum at Ggoli should kick off as a way of paying more respect to the people who lost their lives in the genocide; not only that, but also to serve as a centre where Rwandan history can be reviewed," he said.

Thobani has over the years dedicated resources to preserve the memorial sites in Kasensero, and Ggoli in Mpigi District.

Moses Ssserunjogi, the Chairperson Kyebe Sub County advised Rwandans to always learn from their past so that they avoid similar atrocities happening again.

"Many other countries have gone through the same conditions, but have put safeguards to guarantee a brighter future. Even Rwanda can borrow a leaf," he said.

The genocide burial ground at Kasensero , measuring about 4 acres, is one of the sites where genocide victims whose bodies floated on Lake Victoria, were buried.

It is located in a serene and organized environment.