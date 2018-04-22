South Africa: Here Is Jacob Zuma's Soon-to-Be Seventh Wife

The wedding bells will soon be ringing around Nkandla, a small rural backyard in KwaZulu-Natal town in South Africa, as the area's most famous resident takes up his new wife.

The groom happens to be none other than former South Africa president Jacob Zuma, who is preparing to get married for the - wait for this - seventh time.

And the lucky bride is 24-year-old Nonkanyiso Conco who has been quoted by the local media saying that she is getting married to Zuma who is 52 years older than her.

"Yes, we are getting married but that is all I can say. I need to consult before I give any interviews," Nonkanyiso was quoted by TimesLive.

News of the planned wedding has attracted hilarious reactions on social media.

Unlike most of the so called slay queens around these shores, Nonkanyiso seems to be the beauty and brains type.

She is a director at the Pietermaritzburg based Nomukhubalwe Culture and Youth Development Organisation, which is involved in protecting the cultural practices of young Zulu woman.

Media reports indicate that both Zuma and Nonkanyiso's family have agreed on the lobola (bride price) of which a percentage has already been deposited.

What's more, the couple recently welcomed their first born at the Busamed Hillcrest Private Hospital. The newly-born becomes Zuma's 23rd child with the other 22 having been sired with 11 different women.

Officially, Nonkanyiso will become Zuma's wife number six, probably taking up the place of Nompumelelo Zuma who has been separated with the former president.

Zuma's other wives are Getrude Khumalo, Kate Mansho, Dlamini Zuma, Nompumelelo, Thokeba Madiba and Gloria Bongekile Ngema.