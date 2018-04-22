22 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Man's Body Found Dumped Along Mombasa Road

By Hilary Kimuyu

The body of an unidentified male was on Saturday morning found dumped along Mombasa Road, Nairobi.

Police who visited the scene, after being alerted by motorists, said the deceased did not have any physical injury at that time and said the body seemed to have been dropped there by the killer's hours before it was discovered.

No arrest has been made so far but the police have commenced investigations into the incident. The body was moved to the mortuary.

In Komarock, two civilians were shot and seriously wounded in an attack by gunmen riding on a motorbike.

Police said the men had approached the victims as they alighted from their car before they shot them and sped away.

SUICIDE

According to witnesses, the gunmen sped off soon after they had shot the two and no arrest has been made so far.

The two were rushed to a nearby hospital with hand and hip gunshot wounds.

In Huruma, a suspected mugger was lynched while in Mathare, a body of a man was found in his house after an apparent suicide incident.

The man had a rope on his neck when the body was discovered on Saturday evening.

No suicide note was found as police arrived and moved the body to the mortuary.

