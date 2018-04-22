Nigeria: 7 Dead, Dozen Injured in Bama Mosque Blast

Maiduguri — At least, 7 worshippers were killed and dozens wounded when two suicide bombers attacked a Mosque in Bama on Sunday morning, a source said.

The emergency source said those wounded were currently receiving treatment in Bama hospital.

"So far five civilians were killed instantly but there were several with critical injuries. So, we have called the state Emergency Management Agency, we are expecting them to come and evacuate the injured to Maiduguri." Emergency teams in Bama told Daily Trust on phone.

Bama town is some of 76 kilometers away from Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

It would be recalled that some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) just returned to Bama last month.

