Kenya: Tusker Sends Entire Technical Bench Packing

Nairobi — Eleven-time Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker FC have sent their entire technical bench packing, led by head coach Sam Timbe, after just 11 matches into the new season with immediate former AFC Leopards boss Robert Matano poised for a return to Ruaraka.

Though the Tusker FC officials remained coy on the issue, Capital Sport has established that the coaches were informed of the board's decision on Sunday morning, barely 24 hours after they surprisingly lost 3-1 to Zoo Kericho on Saturday.

"It is true that we have all lost our jobs. We were informed of the decision this morning and we have no choice but to oblige. It is how football is sometimes but we will move on and hopefully other opportunities present themselves," a member of the technical bench who sought anonymity told Capital Sport.

Tusker FC Chief Executive Officer Charles Obiny could not confirm nor deny the development.

"We will release a comprehensive statement tomorrow morning on that matter," Obiny said in a brief response.

