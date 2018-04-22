South Africa/Morocco: EFF Calls On Safa to Boycott Morocco's 2026 World Cup Bid Due to Morocco's Colonial Occupation Western Sahara

press release

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) calls on the South African Football Association (SAFA) not to support Morocco's 2026 World Cup bid due to Morocco's colonial role and illegal occupation of Western Sahara. Morocco through its illegal occupation continues with the subjugation of the people of Western Sahara through their occupation. Morocco does not believe in values of self-determination.

It is our understanding that for many decades, Morocco has unlawfully occupied a significant part of Western Sahara, a reality which even the United Nations, as well as the rest of the international community, frowns upon. Morocco has frustrated all attempts by the international community to secure the decolonisation of Western Sahara and right to self-determination. There are numerous reports in the public domain which attest to Morocco's King Mohammed VI's reluctance to map out a peaceful way in securing the independence and decolonisation of Western Sahara. Such overt arrogance not only undermines the right to self-determination and autonomy of the people of Sahara but also undermines the decorum and legitimate expectations of democracy and freedom held in high regard by the international community.

Just recently, Morocco undermined the United Nations Peacekeeping Force which had the mandate to organise a referendum on the independence or integration of Western Sahara with Morocco. Consequently, the citizens of the territory were denied the right and opportunity to exercise the right to self-determination. To this end, any attempt to collaborate with Morocco, especially in the international realm, would be to overlook the deep concerns which the territory faces and be complicit in the miscarriage of justice which the people of Western Sahara so deserve.

SAFA was incorporated, not only to promote football development but also rid racial divisions in society, a responsibility that transcends beyond South African borders. When black people in South Africa were subjected to widespread discrimination, it was different sporting personalities, administrators, associations and bodies that consistently displayed their disapproval of racist South African teams. Many countries refused to play against South Africa, which led a boycott of crime against humanity and evil system of apartheid. In this case too, it is apparent that Morocco's unwillingness to legally transform the situation of Western Sahara in line with the wishes of the people of Western Sahara seeks to maintain the occupation of Western Sahara. Their active and continued interference necessitates that all possible means to publicly disassociate with Morocco be invoked.

We, therefore, call on SAFA not to support Morocco's 2026 World Cup Bid. Also, Morocco does not identify with Africa unless it suite their illegal occupation in Western Sahara. We hope that SAFA will do as the Court did by refusing to support Morocco's 2026 World Cup.