22 April 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Adeosun, Emefiele Explain Absence At U.S.-Nigeria Investment Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kunle Aderinokun, Obinna Chima and Funke Olaode

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, Sunday gave reasons why they were absent at the US-Nigeria Investment Summit 2018 in Washington DC.

The duo said the summit was not part of their schedule in Washington DC and were only informed about the summit when they arrived the US.

Emefiele and Adeosun disclosed this while briefing journalists at the IMF/World Bank meetings in Washington DC.

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, had on Saturday expressed disappointment that there were no government officials on ground when he arrived for the summit.

More details to follow...

Nigeria

Cameroon Denies It Forcibly Sent Back Nigerian Refugees

Cameroon is denying a report by the U.N. refugee agency that it has forcibly repatriated close to 400 Nigerian refugees… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.