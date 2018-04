Photo: Africa Magic

Miracle

Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe has emerged the winner of Big Brother Naija show after garnering the most votes.

Miracle beat 19 other contestants to win the ultimate grand prize of N25 million cash, a brand new SUV and an all-expenses paid trip for two to an exotic destination.

The season began broadcasting on January 22, 2017 with 20 housemates and was aired for 78 days.

Big Brother Naija is the third season of Nigerian version of the reality show.