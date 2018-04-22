Nigeria: #BBNaija - Miracle's Clean Sweep!

Photo: Africa Magic

Miracle

After twenty Housemates entered the House, it boiled down to two Housemates, Miracle and Cee-C to which Miracle emerged victorious.

When Ebuka told them to take one last walk and switch off the lights in the House, Miracle and Cee-C knew that one of them was the ultimate Housemate for this season’s Double Wahala.

With smiles all over their faces as they switched one light at a time, they finally said their goodbyes to Big Brother and exited for the main stage.

When Davido’s Fall faded, the mood electrified as the Housemates entered the stage and soon after Ebuka had to calm the crowd which he slightly succeeded.

Winning Before Winning

Miracle’s will to win has always been rewarded by his ability to give his all in every challenge given to him. Whether it’s the Head of House or the Arena games, he always brought his A-game.

So when he was announced as the overall winner for the Payporte’s Arena games, it came as no surprise as he’s won more than any other Housemate.

With an overall time of 53 minutes and 30 seconds throughout the season, Miracle was awarded a cash prize of One Million Naira.

The Crowning

As usual, Ebuka asked the auditor to confirm if the results were independently verified and the auditor confirmed.

After they were shown the prizes to be won and with a total of thirty million votes this week and after a long silence and seeing both contestants shaking, Miracle emerged as the ultimate Big Brother Naija winner.

The emotions ran high with excitement from everyone and his in-House sweetheart Nina at the forewhen Miracle fell down with excitement.

Champaign splashing and everyone gathering to embrace him, finally he stood up and continued to celebrate in disbelief.

Congratulations Miracle, a race well run.