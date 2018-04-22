Nigeria: #BBNaija - Tobi Is Second Runner-Up

Photo: Africa Magic

Tobi Bakare, one of the favourite contestants to win the top prize in the Big Brother Naija 2018 edition, has ended up as the second runner-up.

The heavily -built University of Lagos graduate did court a lot of controversies while in the house but had his loyal fans all the same.

Tobi's relationship with Cee-c was his main highlight, while he was in the House.

He fell in love with her, then fell out of love.

They spent a lot of time fighting each other, till they could no longer stand each other.

Now Tobi is no longer in the running for the N45 million worth of prizes meant for the number one contestant in this year's Big Brother Naija Double Wahala edition.