22 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: #BBNaija - Tobi Is Second Runner-Up

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Africa Magic
Miracle
By Tunde Eludini

Tobi Bakare, one of the favourite contestants to win the top prize in the Big Brother Naija 2018 edition, has ended up as the second runner-up.

The heavily -built University of Lagos graduate did court a lot of controversies while in the house but had his loyal fans all the same.

Tobi's relationship with Cee-c was his main highlight, while he was in the House.

He fell in love with her, then fell out of love.

They spent a lot of time fighting each other, till they could no longer stand each other.

Now Tobi is no longer in the running for the N45 million worth of prizes meant for the number one contestant in this year's Big Brother Naija Double Wahala edition.

More on This

#BBNaija - Nina Evicted

The number of contestants still in the race to win the top prize in the Big Brother Naija 2018 edition has been reduced… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.