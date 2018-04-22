22 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Thugs Disrupt Rally to Endorse President Buhari for Second Term

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Political thugs disrupted a rally organised to declare support for the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari and that of the Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru.

The rally was organised by the All Progressive Congress, Jigawa North-west senatorial district, and was aimed at declaring support for President Buhari and Governor Badaru ahead of 2019.

The event, which took place at Gumel township stadium on Sunday, was marred by chaos that left the state party chairman, Ado Kiri, unable to address the crowd.

The thugs chanted derogatory songs, mainly targeted at the senator representing Jigawa North-west, Abdullahi Gumel, whom they prevented from getting on the podium to speak.

Mr Gumel was earlier 'sneaked' into the gathering by a former senator, Danladi Sankara, for fear of possible attack from the thugs.

The thugs are believed to be supporters of persons who wish to take Mr Gumel's seat in 2019.

The rally which was billed to host all federal and state lawmakers had only two federal lawmakers in attendance.

Mr Badaru, who was billed to attend the event was absent. Unlike Mr Buhari, Mr. Badaru is yet to declare if he will seek reelection.

If the governor declares, he is expected to face stiff opposition not only from within his party, APC, but the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The lawmaker representing Garki/Bubura federal constituency, Adamu FagenGawo, while addressing the gathering said his constituency has officially endorsed President Buhari and Governor Badaru for second terms.

Most dignitaries who were at the event sneaked out, out of fear the event could turn violent.

No violence was eventually recorded.

Dignitaries at the event included a former deputy governor in the state, Ahmed Mohammed, Mr Sankara and a party chieftain, Isa Gerawa.

Sunday's gathering was the third of it kind in the state where party faithful gathered in each senatorial zone to declare support for Messrs Buhari and Badaru.

Efforts made by the reporter to speak with Mr Gumel and others were not successful as they left in a hurry.

Nigeria

Cameroon Denies It Forcibly Sent Back Nigerian Refugees

Cameroon is denying a report by the U.N. refugee agency that it has forcibly repatriated close to 400 Nigerian refugees… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.