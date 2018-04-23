Zimbabwe: Davido Excites Harare With Energetic Performance

It was a magical night on Saturday as Nigerian superstar Davido performed for the second time in Harare at the Harare International Conference Centre. The superstar put on a sterling performance that lasted for almost two hours. After disappointing his Zimbabwean fans on two occasions, Davido definitely made up for it and proved that he was worth the wait.

Dressed in all black with the Zimbabwean flag on his shoulders, Davido unbolted his power-driven performance with his hit "Dami Duro".

Performing with his live band and DJ ECool, Davido delivered an energetic performance. He performed songs "Gobe", "Ekuro", "Skelewu", "Aye", "Fia", "Shoki", "If", "Fall" and "My Lilly" with Jah Prayzah.

Jah who came back on stage dressed in a blue gear joined Davido for an amazing performance of their song which left the crowd begging for more. Davido promised the crowd more music from him and Jah Prayzah.

"Zimbabwe, you should expect more music from me and Jah Prayzah. I will be coming here every year for a show because you guys are amazing" Fans got a little crazy by pulling him into the crowd where he was rescued by security.

Davido was however unbothered by that and kept on performing very close to the madding crowd. Some tried to pull off his expensive jewelry, some caressed him as he got closer to them and some even jumped on stage, all in an effort to get closer to the musician.

To stir up the frenzied crowd, Davido threw some of his clothing into the crowd which led to some nasty fights. At some point, two unidentified men were in a fist fight for his belt and Davido had to take it back and give it to another person.

Davido thanked the crowd for supporting African music. "I want to thank you guys for supporting African music. It is the best music and it is number one in the world. Thank you for supporting your own," said Davido.

He also called his friend businessman Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure on stage and thanked him for bringing him to Zimbabwe.

"After disappointing you guys, I had to be here. I want to thank my brother Ginimbi for making it all possible. I love you Zimbabwe and I promise to come back again," said Davido.

He finished his performance with his hit "Fia" and took a picture with the crowd before leaving the stage. The show had started around 10pm with an energetic performance from rising dancehall chanter Jah Signal who warmed up the stage for Ex-Q.

The "Tsvigiri" hitmaker took it from there and took the crowd down memory lane with his songs "Mazirudo" and "Pandakakuona" among others.

He called his MTM colleague Nutty O on stage for a striking performance of their collaboration "Let's Talk About it".

Nutty O took it from there and performed a number of his songs before hip-hop entertainers Stunner and Mudiwa Hood procured the stage for a mini hip-hop mock battle.

The hip-hop duo were the ones to introduce South African television personality Boitumelo Thulo who was the show's host alongside Zimbabwe's Phatisani Sibanda.

Boity came prepared for the show, dressed in all white and changed her outfits and hair three times. Jah Prayzah then took the stage around 11 pm performing a series of his hits among them "Mhamha" "Mwanasikana"sendekera", "Machembere", "Goto" and "Nziyo Yerudo".

As always, Jah and his band delivered a good performance and he finished it with "Muchinjiko" from his latest album. Before leaving the stage, Jah Prayzah called Killer T for an electric performance of their collaboration "Hondo".

The crowd went ballistic and the energy was magical. It was already around 1am and Killer T had to perform two songs only before Davido took over.

Killer T then resumed his performance around 3am closing what could be one of Zimbabwe's best international acts organised by 2Kings Entertainment in conjunction with Ginimbi.