22 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz and Ali Kiba 'Bury the Hatchet' At Masogange's Farewell

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nasra Abdallah

Dar es Salaam — Bongo Flava stars, Ali Kiba and Diamond Platnumz on Sunday, April 22, shocked mourners with a handshake that will probably heal their presumed rift.

The two were part of the mourners who gathered to bid farewell to fallen video queen, Agnes Gerald aka Masogange who passed away on Friday.

It had been a foregone conclusion that the two were not seeing eye to eye and at certain point their beef reaching fever point especially among their supporters.

However, yesterday at the Leaders Club Grounds the duo proved otherwise after the two shook hands shortly after AliKiba had concluded delivering his tribute to the fallen socialite.

The Citizen witnessed Diamond Platinumz moving to the high table where he greeted various entertainment stakeholders including AliKiba prompting for huge applause from mourners who temporarily forgot that they were attending the funeral.

"They don't have any misunderstanding, today they have proved so. What is heard is the outcome of the so called Team Kiba and Team Mond who have always been behind the conflicts for their personal gain," one mourner was overheard.

In his tribute, Kiba cautioned mourners to make the difference between death and normal life, noting that death should be valued regardless of people's positions and successes.

"I have just come from my wedding, but I had no option than to attend this important occasion to bid farewell to our colleague," he said, adding.

"To me, death and marriage are some of the important milestones in life which is the reason for my attendance regardless of the fact that my young brother (Abdul Kiba) is also getting married today," said AliKiba.

Sunday's developments follows Diamond's congratulatory message to AliKiba on Thursday when the latter wedded his Kenyan fiancé in Mombasa.

Tanzania

After AliKiba's Wedding, His Sister Zabibu Is Next in Line

Shortly after artist Ali Kiba married Amina Khalef in a colorful wedding that took place in Mombasa last week, it has… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.