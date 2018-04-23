Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz and Ali Kiba 'Bury the Hatchet' At Masogange's Farewell

Dar es Salaam — Bongo Flava stars, Ali Kiba and Diamond Platnumz on Sunday, April 22, shocked mourners with a handshake that will probably heal their presumed rift.

The two were part of the mourners who gathered to bid farewell to fallen video queen, Agnes Gerald aka Masogange who passed away on Friday.

It had been a foregone conclusion that the two were not seeing eye to eye and at certain point their beef reaching fever point especially among their supporters.

However, yesterday at the Leaders Club Grounds the duo proved otherwise after the two shook hands shortly after AliKiba had concluded delivering his tribute to the fallen socialite.

The Citizen witnessed Diamond Platinumz moving to the high table where he greeted various entertainment stakeholders including AliKiba prompting for huge applause from mourners who temporarily forgot that they were attending the funeral.

"They don't have any misunderstanding, today they have proved so. What is heard is the outcome of the so called Team Kiba and Team Mond who have always been behind the conflicts for their personal gain," one mourner was overheard.

In his tribute, Kiba cautioned mourners to make the difference between death and normal life, noting that death should be valued regardless of people's positions and successes.

"I have just come from my wedding, but I had no option than to attend this important occasion to bid farewell to our colleague," he said, adding.

"To me, death and marriage are some of the important milestones in life which is the reason for my attendance regardless of the fact that my young brother (Abdul Kiba) is also getting married today," said AliKiba.

Sunday's developments follows Diamond's congratulatory message to AliKiba on Thursday when the latter wedded his Kenyan fiancé in Mombasa.