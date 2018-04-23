One of the late former MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai's sisters died of asthma and heart disease complications after her family was forced to withdraw her from Parirenyatwa Hospital due to the strike by nurses.

Miriro Tsvangirai (47) died at home on Friday. Her brother Manasa said her health deteriorated after she returned home.

"She was asthmatic and had heart complications. She was admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital and we took her home when government asked people to withdraw their relatives from hospitals following the strike by health workers," he said.

"Her situation deteriorated after we withdrew her from hospital leading to her death at home yesterday [Friday] at night."

He said his sister would be buried at Mubaira growth point in Mhondoro today and mourners were gathered at the late MDC-T leader's Strathaven home.

Tsvangirai died in February and was buried at his rural home in Buhera.