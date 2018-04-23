22 April 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Strike Claims Tsvangirai's Sister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nehanda Radio
(File photo)
By Staff Reporter

One of the late former MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai's sisters died of asthma and heart disease complications after her family was forced to withdraw her from Parirenyatwa Hospital due to the strike by nurses.

Miriro Tsvangirai (47) died at home on Friday. Her brother Manasa said her health deteriorated after she returned home.

"She was asthmatic and had heart complications. She was admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital and we took her home when government asked people to withdraw their relatives from hospitals following the strike by health workers," he said.

"Her situation deteriorated after we withdrew her from hospital leading to her death at home yesterday [Friday] at night."

He said his sister would be buried at Mubaira growth point in Mhondoro today and mourners were gathered at the late MDC-T leader's Strathaven home.

Tsvangirai died in February and was buried at his rural home in Buhera.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Wants 'Leadership by Consensus'

President Mnangagwa has pledged leadership by consensus as he works to transform Zimbabwe's economy. In a statement… Read more »

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Copyright © 2018 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.