Rwanda: BK Donates Cows to Karongi Vulnerable Genocide Survivors

BK Group PLC last Friday donated cows to 15 vulnerable households of Genocide survivors in Karongi District, Western Province.

The livestock, worth Rwf 20 million, came as a contribution to the Government's initiative to support vulnerable families across the country, through Girinka programme, towards self-reliance.

The beneficiaries of the financial institution's support are Genocide survivors from the two sectors of Bwishyura and Gitesi, located in the former Kibuye prefecture.

This is the area where the French soldiers, under a so-called humanitarian mission, operated from and instead of helping the people in danger, ended up delivering them to the militia to kill them.

Handing over the cows, BK Group chief executive, Dr Diane Karusisi said the group was committed to supporting Genocide survivors, and pledged more support that will help change their lives.

"Painful sacrifices made to bring our country to where it is today should not be taken for granted. We are here to join families in paying tribute to their loved ones and support the families affected by our past to help them improve their livelihood. Their recovery from the past is not that easy but, with this support, we are confident they can regain hope and be able to contribute to the development of the country," she said.

Apart from the cows, the Group also financed the construction of cowsheds, and delivered with the cows other supplies to keep them in good health and these included medicine and salt for the animals.

Francois Ndayisaba, the Mayor of Karongi District, encouraged the beneficiaries and residents in general to strive to improve their welfare saying that the architects of the Genocide wanted survivors to leave a deplorable life, a wish that should not be granted.