23 April 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: INEC Denies Creating 30,000 Polling Units

By Muideen Olaniyi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied reports alleging that it has perfected plans to introduce 30,000 new polling units in order to compromise the 2019 general elections.

INEC, through the Chief Press Secretary to the commission's chairman, Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi, urged members of the public to disregard what it called "false, misleading, and unfounded" reports.

The electoral body, which assured the public that its decisions and actions shall always be guided by the provisions of extant laws and the determination to respond to requests by Nigerians to serve them better, said the on-going plan on the polling units would be done only after full consultation with all stakeholders.

"The fact of the matter is that in response to 3,789 requests so far received nationwide for the creation of new polling units, the commission directed its Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to thoroughly assess and provide it with information on:

"New settlements that are not served or inadequately served by existing polling units;

"Areas with natural barriers that hinder access to existing polling units;

"Areas that are distant from existing polling units; and

"Areas affected by communal and other conflicts that make voting in existing polling units unsafe for voters.

"These reports are still being awaited from the states. It is these reports and the information they contain that will be collated and carefully examined by the commission in order to determine what changes may be necessary in the current polling units' profile of the country," a statement issued and signed by Mr Oyekanmi read in part.

