Nigeria: Coalition Protests Against Poor Electricity Supply in Kaduna

Kaduna — A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) at the weekend protested against poor electricity supply in Kaduna.The group gave the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC) four weeks to improve power supply, or be forced to shut down its head office.

This followed persistent power interruption, which has thrown some areas of Kaduna metropolis and its environs into darkness.A communiqué by the convener, Yusuf Amoke, at the end of its tripartite meeting in Kaduna, blamed the distribution company for the power outage and estimated billing of consumers.

The communiqué, which absolved the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) of any blame, urged the KEDC to clear the 8 per cent power allotted to it by the transmission company to service the people.

It also cited suspected hidden charges by the electricity companies, non-provision of transformer, prepaid metres, poles and cables.Amoke urged the KEDC to adhere strictly to the guidelines of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to ensure consumers' satisfaction.He stressed that the billing of customers under a flat rate platform without the provision of electricity is tantamount to fraud.

The seven-point communiqué criticised the absence of KEDC at the meeting.He however enjoined the communities to protect power installations in their areas against vandalism.He said: "The failure of KEDC to participate at the very important tripartite meeting, but rather choose to feature in a football match at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, was a clear indication of its insensitivity to consumers' welfare.

"All homes should be metered and charged appropriately to avoid people paying for power that they did not consume.The coalition urged community associations to encourage consumers to pay their bills, and report people who vandalise electrical installations.