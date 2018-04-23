Nigeria: Herders' Atrocities Making Nigeria a Failed State, Says Dickson

Yenagoa — Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State says the continued killings by herdsmen nationwide are symptomatic of a failed state. He therefore urged prayers for the country to overcome its many challenges.

According him, the nation was "seriously bleeding and divided more than ever."Dickson, who spoke yesterday in Yenagoa at the National Prayer Conference organised by Nigeria Prays at the Ecumenical Centre, said Nigerians must unite in prayers and resolve to work together for fairness, justice, equity and equal citizenship.

During the event with the theme, Lord Rend The Heavens, the governor lamented that the country was haemorrhaging, urging leaders across the federation to move against the ceaseless bloodletting in parts of the country.

He noted that the emergence of Nigeria Prays was more critical than ever, as it encourages the different denominations to pray fervently for the nation.His words: "In this country, God's children, human beings irrespective of the Creator they worship, are being slaughtered mercilessly, remorselessly in parts of the country. Our nation is bleeding, we must unite in prayers and resolve to do what is right and fair. Nigeria should be a nation of fairness, justice, equity, equal citizenship united by common ideals of being the greatest black nation.

"We are united by our common shared humanity and nationality, so injustice and unfairness anywhere should be a concern to anyone and everyone in our nation. I join you in praying that the bloodletting, unnecessary killings in our nation under any shape or guise end in Jesus name. God should intervene so that people will feel the need to do the right thing, be fair and just to one another."

Dickson continued: Anyone who denies his fellow man justice is less human than his victim because what qualifies us humans created in the image of God is our belief in doing what is right and just. So I call for a just, egalitarian, fair Nigeria where every one is proud to call his or her country. No one should play the ostrich." The chairman and convener of Nigeria Prays, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) appreciated the governor for allowing the body hold the event in the structure, which he described as a "magnificent edifice built for God's glory and the edification of man."

According to the former Head of State, Dickson had demonstrated his faith in God by building the centre and urged other governors to emulate him.Noting that prayers could solve the nation's problems better and faster than any physical weapons of war, Gowon assured Nigerians that God would honour the collective prayers and intercessions for the country. He advised the people to shun violence and retaliation. Also, the National Director, Reverend Moses Aransiola, urged supplications, adding that the body believes in the efficacy of prayer.