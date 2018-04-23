22 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 10 Killed, Houses Burnt As Gunmen Attack Kogi Community

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Kogi State.

The police in Lokoja on Sunday confirmed the death of 10 persons when gunmen invaded Kpanche community in Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, told journalists that the dead included five residents of the community while five of the armed bandits were killed during a cross fire with security agents.

He said that the bandits invaded the sleepy agrarian community in the early hours of Sunday but they were quickly repelled by a combined team of police officers and soldiers.

"Yes, five lives were lost in the village but operatives of the police mobile force and soldiers repelled them and succeeded in killing five bandits and recovered some weapons.

"So far, normalcy has been restored in the area," Janga said in response to a message sent to him on the incident.

According to him, five houses and unspecified number of vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles and other properties were set ablaze by the bandits.

He said that security agents would remain on ground in Kpanche while full investigation into the incident had commenced.

The identity of the attackers is yet to be ascertained. However, Kogi, like many other North-central states, has suffered communal attacks between nomadic herdsmen and farming communities.

Nigeria

Govt Says Getting Positive Signals On Budget From National Assembly

The Federal Government yesterday said it has gotten assurance that the 2018 budget would be passed in a few weeks' time. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.