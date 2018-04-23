Liberia: F.A Drops New Hit Single, Back, Featuring Nija's Seyi Shay

The wait is finally over. 'Back', the most anticipated single from fan favorite Liberian recording artist, F.A, featuring soulful Nigerian singer Seyi Shay, has been released.

The song, whose lyrics focuses on the beauty of a lady's backside, comes with a high-tempo vibe and catchy chorus, is a banger that can be used for party, club or personal relaxation.

According to music critics, although F. A sang the song more like a Nigerian, the single Back is definitely going be a chart-topper few days from now because of its quality, lyric and beat, making of the few songs released this month to have received a unanimously positive reviews.

'Back,' is the second collaboration single F.A has done with Nigerian artists. The first one, Desire', featuring fashionable Nigerian singer Chidinma went on to one of the best songs released in 2016 and became the single from a Liberian artist to reach a million plus views on YouTude

Seyi Shay, who is an accomplished songwriter and dynamic performer, is carving out her place in the Nigeria music industry with her latest single "Yolo Yolo", her recent hit "Right Now" has risen to number 8 on the UK radio charts. The charismatic performer is currently the West Africa ambassador for Pepsi and Gionee Mobile Phones.

Since the success of 'Desire,' F.A has kept an unusually low profile over the past few months, posting sporadically on social media and making few public appearances.

Meanwhile, few fans of F.A has reacted angrily to F.A singing like a Nigerian instead of using his Liberian accent or, better yet, the Colloqua. However, they are still madly in love with the song.