23 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Bongo Flava Rivals Alikiba, Diamond Shake Hands in Rare Encounter

Photo: Nairobi News
Diamond Platnumz shaking hands with Alikiba.
By Thomas Matiko

Bongo flava bitter rivals Alikiba and Diamond Platnumz on Sunday put aside their differences to not only share a platform but also shake hands in public.

The two, who rarely see eye to eye, met at Leaders Ground in Dar es Salaam during the funeral of the late Tanzanian socialite and video vixen Agnes Masogange.

The rival and beef between Alikiba and Diamond, spanning the last half a decade now, is as legendary as the hits the two have kept churning out over the same period of time.

The departed video vixen succumbed to pneumonia on Friday while undergoing treatment at Mama Ngoma hospital in Dar es Salaam.

The newly wed Alikiba arrived at the venue of the ceremony just hours after attending his younger brother Abdu Kiba's wedding.

Alikiba took his seat in the front row of the VIPs tent. Moments later, Diamond arrived accompanied by Harmonize and proceeded to shake hands with Alikiba before taking his seat with two unidentified persons sitting between them.

The brief encounter between the two bongo flava superstars caused a stir among the mourners and other guests in attendance.

Both Alikiba and Diamond had a chance to eulogize Masogange, whom they termed as a loving lady and someone easy to work with.

The rivalry between the two artistes started way back in 2014 when Alikiba accused Diamond of deleting and diluting his lyrics in a song that was supposed to be a collabo. The song never saw the light of the day.

Since then, the two have had a long running beef in an effort to outdo each other in the Tanzanian showbiz industry.

