Dar es Salaam — Bluefins swimming club have confirmed they will feature in Mwanza's Isamilo Invitational swimming gala scheduled to take place from April 27 to 29.

The event will feature swimmers of various age categories from 10 clubs in Mainland Tanzania. They are eight and under, nine and 10, 11 and 12, 13 and14, 15 and16 and above 17 years.

Apart from Bluefins, other clubs are Mwanza Swim Club, Geita Gold Mine International School, Champion Rise, International School of Moshi (ISM), Loretto Girls International School and Isamilo International School.

Also in the list are Tanzania Life Saving Society (Taliss) swimming club, Loretto Girls International school and Tanzania swimming champions Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC).

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, Bluefins founder-cum-trainer Rahim Alidina said they were expecting to send many swimmers to the event, which is staged yearly. He said his target was to do well in the event while improving the swimmers personal best time (PBs).

Alidina expressed his happiness that swimmers were now participating in many competitions that will help them to gauge their talents as well as promote the game in the country. He said the event will inspire children to start taking part in the sport.

"I commend Mwanza Swimming Club for staging the championships, which has stimulated the game in the country. My club has many swimmers who are ready to take part in the event, "

"I also commend Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) for supporting the game; it shows that the swimming governing body in the country honours the efforts made by its members in the development of the game. We call on the government and private firms to sponsor the event," said Alidina.

He said they expect to field more than 10 swimmers in the gala aiming to gain experience and build competitive minds for the swimmers.

Acting secretary general of TSA Inviolata Itatiro said preparations were still going on and called on sponsors to support the event. Inviolata said the event would bring together more than 200 up-and-coming swimmers from various clubs in Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

The swimmers would compete in 140 events. Thirty four of the disciplines will be in the first day of the event, while the remaining will be done in two days.

The 1500m and the 800 Freestyle will be limited to five entries each, while coaches and swimmers will be responsible for ensuring that an individual events are well spaced out to allow for recovery.

"Eight and under 25m events are for swimmers who are not yet ready for longer races. Therefore, swimmers choosing 25m events cannot enter the 50m or 100m of the same stroke," said Miller.

"All Preparations are complete and the first winner will get a gold medal while the first and second runners-up will get silver and bronze medals. There will be also prizes for every age group overall winners will be awarded trophies," he said.

He explained that relay age groups shall be 11 and under and 12 and over. Younger swimmers may swim up in Relays only, but that race will count as one of their relays. Mixed relays shall be two boys and two girls. All relay entries shall be submitted to event organisers along with all other entries to swim in competition. Miller also said medals will be awarded to the first three positions in each event.