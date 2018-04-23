22 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Simba Rescue Point Against Gritty Lipuli

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — A goal scored by Laudit Mavugo in the 66th minute saved Simba from struggling Lipuli FC in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Premier League yesterday. Mavugo, who replaced Juuko Murshid, scored following a corner from Shomari Kapombe in a thrilling encounter at the Samora Stadium. Lipuli were the first to score after 31 minutes of the game through Adam Salamba, following a pin-point pass from Mussa Nampaka who put in dominant display in midfield. The results mean Simba now have 59 points from 25 matches, 12 ahead of defending champions Young Africans, who play Mbeya City today at the Sokoine Stadium. Young Africans have played 22 matches and collected 47 points. Lipuli are still placed in eighth with 32 points from 25 matches.

Simba SC captain John Bocco said, although they played well, they failed to utilise various scoring opportunities. "We results does not means that we have lost our title race, league is very tough and we are sure to return in our winning note in the league," he said.

Lipuli assistant coach, Seleman matola said they played well in the counter and thanked his players for the fighting spirits.

