22 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Runners Shine in Ngorongoro

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Imani Makongoro

Karatu — Tanzania runners, Failuna Abdi and Pascal Mombo, put in a determined performance that saw them winning silver and bronze medals in the Ngorongoro Half Marathon held in Karatu yesterday.

As Failuna clocked 1.18.20 to finish second, Monica Cheruto of Kenya won the gold medal after clocking 1.18.07 in the thrilling women's race.

Mombo clocked a time of 1.06.12, coming in behind Kenyan athletes, Benard Mussa who won the silver medal and Joseph Mbatha who won the gold medal, in the men's category after clocking 1.05.09 in the 11th edition of the race.

The outcome marked a major improvement for Tanzanian runners in the marathon, which was sponsored by the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) and Bonite Bottlers. The wnners were crowned by the Minister of Tourism and Natural Resources, Dr Hamisi Kingwangalla.

Prominent runners in the country also featured in the race. The runners included Mary Naali, Zakia Mrisho, Dickson Marwa, Bazil John and Fabiano Damas who won silver medal in the youth's Commonwealth Games held in Nassau, Bahamas, last year.

Mombo who is under former Commonwealth Games winner Gidamis Shahanga is the runner to watch in the country after managing to challenge the Kenyans in the race that saw famous runner Gabriel Geay fail to cross the finishing line due to injury. Geay was forced to board a motorcycle.

"I felt very bad and lost my strength...my condition changed while in the race and forced me to request for help. I am very disappointed... I did not plan for it," said Geay who also competed at the World Championships.

For his part, Kigwangallah said he was inspired by the Tanzania performances and the race slogan which rug against anti- poaching.

The minister called on the NCAA to create a high performance training camp to help Tanzanian athletes prepare for races.

Tanzania

Bongo Flava Rivals Alikiba, Diamond Shake Hands in Rare Encounter

Bongo flava bitter rivals Alikiba and Diamond Platnumz on Sunday put aside their differences to not only share a… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.