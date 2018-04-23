Tanzania: Tens Collapse As They Bid Farewell to Fallen Video Vixens Ms Agness Gerald "Masogange"

Dar es Salaam — Tenth of mourners collapsed on Sunday, April 22, as they bade farewell to the fallen video Vixens, Ms Agness Gerald "Masogange".

During the farewell ceremony the Leaders Club grounds in Dar es Salaam, the late 'Masogange's son stood in front of the coffin - bearing her mothers' remains - for at least five minutes, prompting other mourners to forcefully remove him from the place.

Generally, a somber mood surrounded the grounds during the event that was attended by some of country's top entertainers, government authorities, friends and family.

Earlier, the gathering however broke into tears during a tribute performance by singer Barnaba and poet Mrisho Mpoto.

Barnaba performed a song titled 'Upendo wa Kweli' by Ambwene Mwasongwe leaving mourners in uncontrolled wail.

Agnes Gerald aka Masogange who broke into the limelight in Belle9's video was at one point featured in one of Barnaba's song 'Magubegube' which was among her last videos.

Mrisho Mpoto known for his poetic prowess was another cause for mourners to shed tears following the poems that he recited in honor of the fallen socialite.

In another development, another development bongo movie artiste, Majani Rammy Galizi confirmed he had love relationship with the deceased when was called off in 2017.

"We remained close friends, even the movie titled Humumu she was involved is the continuation of the relationship in the fight for life," he said.