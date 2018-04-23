Tanzania: Mourners Left in Tears By Barnaba and Mpoto's Tribute Performance for Masogange

Dar es Salaam — Somber mood surrounded Leaders Club Grounds in Kinondoni where mourners gathered on Sunday to pay their final respects to video queen, Agnes Gerald Waya aka Masogange who passed away on Friday.

The farewell ceremony for the fallen model was attended by some of country's top entertainers, government authorities, friends and family.

The gathering however broke into tears during a tribute performance by singer Barnaba and poet Mrisho Mpoto.

Barnaba performed a song titled 'Upendo wa Kweli' by Ambwene Mwasongwe leaving mourners in uncontrolled wail.

Agnes Gerald aka Masogange who broke into the limelight in Belle9's video was at one point featured in one of Barnaba's song 'Magubegube' which was among her last videos.

Mrisho Mpoto known for his poetic prowess was another cause for mourners to shed tears following the poems that he recited in honor of the fallen socialite.

Most of Bongo Flava artistes showed up at Leaders Club to bid farewell to one of the women who shaped video modeling in Tanzania.

They included Ali Kiba, Diamond Platnumz, Jackline Wolper, Chege, Timbulo, actresses Kajala, Aunt Ezekiel, Tunda and actor, Rammy Ghalis.

The deceased's body arrived at the Leaders Club Grounds at around 11:24 in the morning, with a popular bongo movie star and the deceased's close friend, Irene Uwoya leading the procession.

After the farewell well managed by the popular master of ceremony, MC Pilipili, Masogange's body was set to be transported to Mbalizi District, Mbeya Region for burial slated for Monday, April 23.