22 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mourners Left in Tears By Barnaba and Mpoto's Tribute Performance for Masogange

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nasra Abdallah

Dar es Salaam — Somber mood surrounded Leaders Club Grounds in Kinondoni where mourners gathered on Sunday to pay their final respects to video queen, Agnes Gerald Waya aka Masogange who passed away on Friday.

The farewell ceremony for the fallen model was attended by some of country's top entertainers, government authorities, friends and family.

The gathering however broke into tears during a tribute performance by singer Barnaba and poet Mrisho Mpoto.

Barnaba performed a song titled 'Upendo wa Kweli' by Ambwene Mwasongwe leaving mourners in uncontrolled wail.

Agnes Gerald aka Masogange who broke into the limelight in Belle9's video was at one point featured in one of Barnaba's song 'Magubegube' which was among her last videos.

Mrisho Mpoto known for his poetic prowess was another cause for mourners to shed tears following the poems that he recited in honor of the fallen socialite.

Read: Mchopanga: I'll reveal Masogange's top secrets in due time

Most of Bongo Flava artistes showed up at Leaders Club to bid farewell to one of the women who shaped video modeling in Tanzania.

They included Ali Kiba, Diamond Platnumz, Jackline Wolper, Chege, Timbulo, actresses Kajala, Aunt Ezekiel, Tunda and actor, Rammy Ghalis.

The deceased's body arrived at the Leaders Club Grounds at around 11:24 in the morning, with a popular bongo movie star and the deceased's close friend, Irene Uwoya leading the procession.

After the farewell well managed by the popular master of ceremony, MC Pilipili, Masogange's body was set to be transported to Mbalizi District, Mbeya Region for burial slated for Monday, April 23.

Tanzania

Bongo Flava Rivals Alikiba, Diamond Shake Hands in Rare Encounter

Bongo flava bitter rivals Alikiba and Diamond Platnumz on Sunday put aside their differences to not only share a… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.