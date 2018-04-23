22 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Don't Complain Behind the Curtain, Zanzibaris Advised

By Muhammed Khamis

Zanzibar — Deputy Registrar of the Zanzibar High Court Salum Hassan says Zanzibaris should stop complaining about violation of court procedures.

According to him, they should, instead, report to higher judicial organs.

Mr Salum made a statement on Saturday, April 22, during an interview with The Citizen following reports that some people were unhappy with judgements made on various cases.

"If there is someone who thinks justice didn't take its course in various judgements and that their cases were unnecessarily delayed should take the matter to higher court authorities," he said.

He said judicial organs have been enacted in accordance with the law, noting that people were not supposed to complain behind the curtain.

He reiterated the need for the society to change and put emphasis on transparency by reporting violations in the court procedures in order to end grievances.

