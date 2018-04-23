Tanzania: Man Hangs Himself Inside a Zanzibar Mosque

Zanzibar — In an unprecedented move, Ole Mchanga Mrima resident in Chakechake District, Mr Azani Abdalla Suleiman (28) hanged himself to death at the Machomanne Mosque early Friday.

Confirming the incident, the South Pemba Regional Police Commander, Mr Sheikhan Mohamed Sheikhan said the body of the deceased was discovered by worshipers who arrived for morning prayers.

"They were shocked to find someone hanging in the mosque. But, they were quick to remember the person because he arrived at the mosque two days ago in accompany of his grandfather, Mr Omar Hamad Bakari who had told them that the deceased had intention to wed," he said.

"We are told the two didn't reach into common agreement, something that probably annoyed the deceased who decided to sneak out during the night and hang himself inside the mosque."

The regional police chief said his body was examined and preserved at the Chakechake Hospital mortuary.

He cautioned the society to be careful with the use of language when discussing sensitive issues with their children, a move, he said, would prevent such incidents.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mr Salim Juma, who is a relative of the deceased, said they were shocked by Mr Suleiman's death, adding that they were still in the dark over what prompted him to take his own life.