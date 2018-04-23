22 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Southern Africa: SADC Set to Discuss DRC, Lesotho Situation

Luanda — Angola is due to host the Extraordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to discuss, among other issues, the political situation in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Lesotho.

The information is contained in a note from Angolan Foreign Affairs Ministry, stressing that the event is intended to consolidate the democratic process in the southern region.

In addition to Angola, the Summit will gather Namibia, Zambia, South Africa, Swaziland and Tanzania, whose Heads of State and Government are expected to analyse ways to help DRC and Lesotho to tackle the political and social unrest.

The event will be preceded by the meeting of the experts on 22 April (Sunday) and that of ministers of Foreign Affairs on 23rd (Monday).

The Heads of State of Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, Swaziland, DRC and Lesotho have been confirmed for the SADC Troika, with statesmen from the DRC and Lesotho to attend the meeting as guests.

Tanzania will be represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs at the event also to be attended by Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces from the countries comprising peacekeeping mission in Lesotho.

Lesotho is a member of the SADC whose political crisis was exacerbated following the killing of the two chiefs of its armed forces in 2015 and 2017.

Democratic Republic of Congo is currently busy making arrangements for next elections.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

