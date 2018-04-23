22 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girabola2018 - Inter Beat JGM Remain Championship Lead

Luanda — Interclube thrashed Saturday the central Huambo province-based JGM 5-0 in 11th round of national championship (Girabola2018) match played at "22 de Junho" Stadium in Luanda and reinforced the lead with 25 points.

Kaporal and Mano Calesso scored two each, with fifth goal netted by Paty.

In other games, Petro de Luanda conceded their first defeat in the national championship in Huambo, after losing 0-1 to Recreativo da Caála, while Progresso do Sambizanga drew 0-0 with Académica do Lobito.

Friday, at the opening round, Desportivo da Huíla and Recreativo do Libolo also played out 0-0 draw.

Lunda Norte's Sagrada Esperança and Sporting de Cabinda drew 1-1 in Dundo.

The 11th round closes Sunday with the following matches: Domant do Bengo - 1º de Agosto, Kuando Kubango FC - Kabuscorp and 1º de Maio - Bravos do Maquis.

