22 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Urges Employees to Get Registered With Social Security

Uige — Angola's minister of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS) Jesus Maiato Friday told the managers of public and private companies to register their workers with social security.

The minister, who was taking stock of his three-day visit to the northern Uige province, told journalists he had left very clear guidelines on the compulsory registration of workers with social security, as well as the payment of contributions.

The companies that fail to pay their contributions to Social Security, Jesus Maiato stressed, should correct their stance in order to ensure a peaceful future for their workers.

The official announced the possibility of expanding the local training centres to meet the demand of the trainees.

After praising his three-day visit, the minister assessed the sector he leads, with stress to public administration, professional training, employment and social security

Jesus Maiato, who visited various local projects, inaugurated female training centre in Songo municipality, 40km north from the capital of Uíge province.

