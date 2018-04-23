22 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Red Cross Warns of Crisis As Floods Hit Tana River

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stephen Oduor

At least 1,800 people have been marooned by floods in Tana River, with Bura and Tana Delta sub counties the worst affected as families are forced to spend the nights on trees and rooftops.

There is a humanitarian crisis in the county as more than 20,000 people have been displaced from their homes by floods, with most residents finding refuge in camps.

Speaking to Nation, Tana River County Red Cross Coordinator Jarred Bombe said that rescue operations were currently ongoing in Tana Delta where about 200 families spend their nights on rooftops and trees as rains continue to wreak havoc.

"We are currently evacuating those who have been marooned in Tana Delta. The camps are congested due to the huge population," said Mr Bombe.

Crocodile attacks have also been reported in Tana Delta where a man was reportedly bit as he was trying to wade through the floods to safety.

The crocodiles, that are currently swimming upstream and into flooded villages, were spotted last week when the River Tana broke its banks, flooding villages.

Death toll has risen to six, with the most recent death having been of a National Youth Serviceman who was swept by floods while trying to cross a flooded section of the broken Bura-Madogo Road.

That section of the road has so far claimed three lives in less than two weeks.

Kenya

Floods Kill 15, Displace 2,000 in New Wave of Destruction

At least 15 people, including a mother and her five-year-old child, have been killed by floods and another 2,000 have… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.