Malawi: Two Chiefs Installed in Dowa

Dowa — Minister of Local government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankumwa, on Wednesday installed Traditional Authority (TA) Chakhadza and Mwamcheka Matapira in Dowa.

Speaking during the installation ceremony at TA Chakhadza's Headquaters, he bemoaned a tendency by royal families of taking their chieftaincy disputes to courts saying the process takes long and it negatively affects development of an area.

Nankhumwa said chieftainship succession follows well established procedures according to cultural practices of each tribe.

He said it was important that royal family members should discuss among themselves issues of succession and find solutions through contact and dialogue, rather than seeking court intervention.

"Let me call upon royal family members, not only in Dowa but across the country, that they must not take their wrangles and differences to court because if they do, courts take many years without determining the matter and in the long run the area is affected development wise" the Minister advised.

He observed that chiefs play a vital role in spearheading development in their areas and having a long time without a chief in an area affects development.

"Any Chief at the level of a Traditional Authority is a member of the District Council where development activities are discussed and hatched, so an area that has no chief suffers a lot in as far as development is concerned because it has no representation," Nankhumwa said.

CCAP Reverend Dr. Winston Kawale asked the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to explore ways of resolving chieftainship wrangles in the country, suggesting that a group of chiefs were better placed to resolve such issues than the court of law.

TA Chakhaza chieftainship has been vacant for a long time due to succession wrangles.